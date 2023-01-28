Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY23 guidance to $7.58-$7.68 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

CCI stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crown Castle Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

