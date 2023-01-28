CSI Compressco LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco has a dividend payout ratio of -8.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

