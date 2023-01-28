CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
