CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after acquiring an additional 350,442 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,386,000 after purchasing an additional 843,223 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

