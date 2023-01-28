CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0723 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.21 and a 12-month high of C$18.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRT.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Stories

