Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFRGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.87 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cullen/Frost Bankers to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 30.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

