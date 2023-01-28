Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Trading Down 5.5%

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.52 and last traded at $128.52. 433,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 321,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

