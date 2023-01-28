Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.34% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

