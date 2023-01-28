CV Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CV Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.3% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.44. 11,382,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a market cap of $435.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.58.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.70% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.46.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

