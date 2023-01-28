CV SHOTS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $17.03 million and $2.27 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 92.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00403928 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.23 or 0.28352754 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.00585982 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00510218 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

