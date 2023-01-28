CV SHOTS Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.51 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $35.51 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.0059773 USD and is up 17.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

