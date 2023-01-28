cVault.finance Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $61.10 million and $7,539.17 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $6,110.15 or 0.26577979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

