CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in January

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TITUF opened at $0.82 on Friday. CVW CleanTech has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

CVW CleanTech Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in oil sands mining projects. The company was formerly known as Titanium Corporation Inc and changed its name to CVW CleanTech Inc in March 2022.

