CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in January

CVW CleanTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CVW CleanTech Price Performance
Shares of TITUF opened at $0.82 on Friday. CVW CleanTech has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.
About CVW CleanTech
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVW CleanTech (TITUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for CVW CleanTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVW CleanTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.