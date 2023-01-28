CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $168.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.87.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

CYBR opened at $139.81 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.23. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $152.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,093,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.