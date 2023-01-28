Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYRN opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

