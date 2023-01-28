D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 306,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 187.1% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $89.43 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

