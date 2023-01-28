D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 33,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 902,980 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.43. 3,211,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,615,515. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

