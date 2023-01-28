D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.