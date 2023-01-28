D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.