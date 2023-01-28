D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,853. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.56 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

