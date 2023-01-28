D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 498 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,807,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,228,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average of $180.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

