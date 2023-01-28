Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 258,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 255,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,178,000 after acquiring an additional 145,749 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,970,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.