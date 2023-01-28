Davidson Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $372.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

