Davidson Trust Co. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 248,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Chevron Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. 8,782,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,053,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.25. The company has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

