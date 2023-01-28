Davidson Trust Co. Sells 2,001 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,453,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,071,934. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $247.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

