Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $52.35 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00399188 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,452.40 or 0.28020087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00586336 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

