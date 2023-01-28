DEI (DEI) Price Tops $0.26

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. DEI has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $5,500.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00386045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017338 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

