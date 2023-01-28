DEI Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and approximately $6,976.34 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00383556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017152 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.