Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Jack Boyle Sells 12,100 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) Director Jack Boyle sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Destination XL Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,571. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DXLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
