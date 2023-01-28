Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Director Jack Boyle Sells 12,100 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) Director Jack Boyle sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 456,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,571. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $129.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Destination XL Group by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Destination XL Group to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

