Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 410 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.08) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.57) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.67) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.43) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 524.92 ($6.50).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 507.20 ($6.28) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 729.20 ($9.03). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 389.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 368.45. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.73.

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($49,086.15). In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,310 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,880.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

