Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €206.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €206.00 ($223.91) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($217.39) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($202.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($181.52) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.0 %

DB1 opened at €163.55 ($177.77) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a twelve month high of €180.00 ($195.65).

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

