dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.67 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.67 million and $4,807.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01538962 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $24,569.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

