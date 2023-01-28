dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $166.84 million and approximately $3,942.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00383268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00028874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017128 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01538962 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $24,569.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

