Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $168.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG stock opened at $150.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

