Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Numis Securities

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 270 ($3.34) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.29) to GBX 259 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 260 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 225 ($2.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 245.60 ($3.04).

Direct Line Insurance Group Trading Down 2.8 %

LON DLG opened at GBX 173.80 ($2.15) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.95 ($2.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.70 ($3.87). The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 869.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Direct Line Insurance Group

About Direct Line Insurance Group

In related news, insider Penny James sold 218,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.75), for a total value of £484,048.80 ($599,292.81).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

