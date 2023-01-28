Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 29th. This is a boost from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
