Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, January 29th. This is a boost from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Djerriwarrh Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

