DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.69 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

