Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $236.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.56. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

