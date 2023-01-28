Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D opened at $62.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

