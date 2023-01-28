dYdX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $126.42 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $126.42 million and $191.06 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00009858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

