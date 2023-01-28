Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.42.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

