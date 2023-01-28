East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on February 21st

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.