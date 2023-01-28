East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on February 21st

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
East West Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. East West Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect East West Bancorp to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $75.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.73. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
