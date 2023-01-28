Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.27-9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.27-$9.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.69.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,509,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $85.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $124.85.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 431.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $291,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

