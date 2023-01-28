Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.72

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as low as $3.31. Eastman Kodak shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 765,673 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KODK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 23.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

