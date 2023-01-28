eCash (XEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.22 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $721.38 million and $29.22 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,015.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.02 or 0.00577958 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00189023 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00044079 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000684 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,292,810,923,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
