Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 52.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 410,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 141,009 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.