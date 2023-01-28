ECOMI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $668,171.56 (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $234.31 million and $668,171.56 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECOMI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOMI has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.00399995 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,435.03 or 0.28079365 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.62 or 0.00591781 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
OMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. ECOMI’s official message board is medium.com/ecomi. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
