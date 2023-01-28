Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($4.98). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($4.96), with a volume of 296,613 shares traded.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 400.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 400.50.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust
Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.