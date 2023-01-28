EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.60 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 675,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 666,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 78,150 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,214,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

