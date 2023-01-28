EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.05 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

