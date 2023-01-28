EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 1,627 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

